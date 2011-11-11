Van Goidsenhoven suspended for four years

Kurt Van Goidsenhoven has been suspended by the Vlaamse Gemeenschap (Flemish Community) for four years for violating doping regulations. It is expected to be the end of his career, as the ban runs until November 3, 2015.

Van Goidsenhoven, 35, is the Flemish-Brabant champion for elite riders without contracts. This year he rode for the Van Geoteham-Prorace team. He has been one of the most successful riders in regional races for elites without contracts over the last 10 years. He had 10 victories this season, including the Tour of Flemish-Brabant.

He received a longer ban as it was not his first run-in with doping. In June 2010, the police searched his house “because they had solid evidence that he would have drugs in his possession,” according to the Belga news agency.

The house search was repeated again this summer on July 28, when he arrived home from the second stage of the Tour of Flemish-Brabant to find the police waiting for him. It was not announced what substances were found.