Van Garderen, Talansky to headline USA men's team at World Championships

Image 1 of 2 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) proved he was the strongest rider in the race during the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes a sip from his bidon as he warms up for the time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

USA Cycling announced today its elite men's roster for the UCI Road World Championships, which takes place in Ponferrada, Spain later this month. The team has only six entries for the road race, and two in the tiem trial.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) will headline the team for the elite men's road race, which takes place as the event's grand finale on September 28, 2014. They will be joined by Brenth Bookwalter from BMC, Garmin-Sharp's Alex Howes, who won the final stage of the USA Pro Challenge, Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), who won the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge and the green jersey, as well as US Pro road champion Eric Marcotte (Smartstop).





The elite women, U23 and junior teams were announced earlier this week.

USA for UCI Road World Championships: Elite Men Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team), Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis). Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)