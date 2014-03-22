Van Garderen returns to racing at Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 2 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) distances Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Sanchez will lead the BMC Racing Team in next week’s Volta a Catalunya, the American squad have confirmed.Tejay van Garderen will make his return to racing after being forced to pull out of Paris-Nice on stage 1 due to illness.

"I am feeling better as time goes by and also with each race I do," Sánchez said in a team press release.

"During Roma Maxima, I was there at the end and I expect to continue my improvement, step-by-step."

Sanchez signed for BMC after the Euskaltel-Euskadi WorldTour team folded at the end of last season. The 35-year-old joined the team a week after Alessandro Ballan was sacked from BMC due a two-year doping suspension. Sanchez recently completed a training camp where he honed his form ahead of Catalunya, which starts on Monday.

"It was a very positive experience at all levels in a professional environment: from food to masseurs, coaches, mechanics, directors and osteopaths. I also had the chance to meet more teammates and begin a friendly relationship."

Sanchez will be joined by American Tejay van Garderen who is returning to racing following a bout of illness. The 2013 Tour of California winner was forced to pull out of the first stage of Paris-Nice earlier this month.

"I may be lacking some race rhythm, but I was able to train well the past 10 days," van Garderen said. "My hope is to get stronger throughout the race, earn a top 10 result, and help my teammates if needed. I am also excited to do my first race with Sammy."

"This will be a hard race, but Samuel is ready and motivated and Tejay van Garderen has recovered well," said team DS Yvon Ledanois.

"We have a good team here and I have confidence they will help our leader make a good result."