Van der Sande making Six-Day debut at 19

Tosh van der Sande is making his six-day race debut this week in Gent, and the Belgian admits it is heavy going. The former junior world champion is also trying to figure out how to juggle a road and track career.

The six-day race is quite hard, “but I won't give up and will stick with my plan,” he told Sporza. “It is very difficult. The level is so high that every day I have to fight to hold on.

Van der Sande, who will turn 20 on November 28, said that he didn't really think he was too young for the race. “I don't think so. I'm not giving up. I get the occasional lap and don't want to let go.”

"I am satisfied with my first days. On Sunday I will be content if I'm not absolutely empty.”

After the third day, he and partner Andreas Müller were in twelfth place.

The young Belgian hopes that he won't have to decide between the track and the road in the future. “My dream is to become a professional. That's my biggest goal. But the track and the road can go together.”

Van der Sande's major successes have been on the track. In 2008 he won the world title in the Juniors points race, and he has multiple national titles.

On the road, he won a stage of the Tour de Namur in 2009, as well as the Rijkvorsel. This year he finished 10th in the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He rides for the Wielergroop Beveren 2000.