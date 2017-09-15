Van Baarle out, Van Poppel in for Netherlands in Worlds road race

Image 1 of 5 Stage winner Danny van Poppel waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Dylan van Baarle made the top twenty in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the chase and took fourth in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) is out of the Dutch team for the UCI Road World Championships road race next Sunday and will be replaced by Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel, according to a report on Sporza.

Van Baarle crashed during stage 8 at the Tour of Britain on September 10 and will not be recovered enough to participate in the 260km circuit race in Bergen.

"Dylan has too much trouble with his ribs," Dutch coach Thorwald Veneberg told Sporza. "He is not convinced that he can appear 100 per cent fit at the start."

Van Poppel will add a new dimension to the Dutch team, which also includes Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wout Poels (Team Sky) and Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo).

Van Poppel’s finishing kick, which has brought him two wins this year, could come in handy if there is a bunch sprint in the finale.

"If I look at the selection of other countries like Italy, there is a chance that those countries will race for a sprint of a larger group," Veneberg said. "That's why I added one of our fast riders to my selection. He's doing a technical route."