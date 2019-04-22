Van Avermaet to race Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet chasing the elite lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Greg van Avermaet and the CCC Team recon paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Matteo Trentin leads Greg Van Avermaet over the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet has opted to add Liège-Bastogne-Liège to his Classics campaign after feeling good at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, his CCC Team announced today.

Van Avermaet has had a dry spell since taking the team's third win of the season - and their most recent - in February at the Volta Valenciana. After coming second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to Deceuninck-Quickstep's Zdenek Stybar, and third again behind Stybar and Wout Van Aert in the E3 BinckBank Classic in March, Van Avermaet's 10th place in the Tour of Flanders was his best finish in the major Classics.

After coming 14th in the Amstel Gold Race, Van Avermaet opted to continue on through Liège-Bastogne-Liège before taking a break. The finale has been shifted from the uphill finish in Ans to a flat run-in to the centre of Liège, with 15km between the final ascent of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons and the finish, and the change could better suit the Belgian.

“I was happy with my legs and condition yesterday at Amstel Gold Race so, after taking a day to think about it, I have decided to line up at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday," Van Avermaet said in a press release. "I think I have managed to maintain my form from the cobbled Classics to the Ardennes, and with the new finish in mind, I think I have a good chance to make a nice result. For sure, I will not be lining up as a favorite, but I will line up motivated to do my best and end the Classics season well."



