Van Avermaet seeks to end victory drought in GP Québec

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is hoping the upcoming World Tour races in Canada - Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montréal - will spell the end of his season of near misses. It has been nearly a year since the former Vuelta a España Points Classification winner raised his arms in the air. Van Avermaet most recent victory came from a two-man breakaway in last year’s Paris-Tours where he outsprinted Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) for the win.

An early season injury during Tirreno-Adriatico meant Van Avermaet was not at his best for Milan-San Remo and despite his otherwise strong start to the season he has lacked that extra pucnh to get across the line in first. A 5th place at Strade Bianche and 4th at Tour of Flanders have been some of the Belgian’s best results.

"Regularity is my strong point," said Van Avermaet to Nieuwsblad. "It is not unusual for my condition to remain high for long periods. Maybe it's easier to win in the fall when some riders sit through it, but I'm still motivated. I am not yet satisfied with my season."

Van Avermaet is using the two World Tour rounds in Canada as part of his lead up to the UCI Road World Championships where he will likely play a support role for the in-form Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and the resurging Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

"I was there every time. Should I not be again, I would be disappointed. On the trail in Valkenburg I'm the better rider. I realise Boonen and Gilbert are the leaders but even if you work for someone, you are in a winning position. I'd prefer to wait as long as possible to make a move. Preferably until three laps from the end. That’s where I am at my strongest," said Van Avermaet.

The 27-year-old is without a grand tour in his legs this year, he chose to sit out the Vuelta to better prepare for the World Championships however, one of his biggest goals is to ride the Tour de France - which he last rode in 2009.

"Because I have many results in one-day races, I have a lot to think about for next season. I would love to go back to the Tour de France after missing it the last three year. July pains me every time."