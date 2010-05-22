Van Avermaet hopes to ride for BMC in 2011

Greg Van Avermaet (Silence Lotto) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Greg Van Avermaet has reveled he likely to ride for the BMC Racing Team next season. The 25-year-old plans to leave Omega Pharma-Lotto after four years.

"It's still not 100 percent," he told the Belgian website sporza. "But the chances are good. My manager Paul Geyter is working on it and Omega Pharma-Lotto knows. I expect that things will be settled in the next few weeks.”

Van Avermaet turned pro with Predictor-Lotto in 2007 and was widely tipped to be a future star of Belgian cycling. In his first year he won three races, including a stage in the Tour of Qatar. In 2008 he won four races, including a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, and the points jersey in the Vuelta. However, he has not had any wins since then and is looking to restart his career elsewhere.

“I had the opportunity to develop. But now it is time for both parties to move on," Sporza quoted him as saying.