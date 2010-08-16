Vacansoleil not giving up on Riccò

Image 1 of 3 Riccardo Riccò (Ceramica Flaminia) signs on for his first race since serving a two-year ban for doping (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Riccardo Ricco rides in the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia) before the start (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vacansoleil have still not given up hope of signing Riccardo Riccò, according to AD.nl. Riccò told La Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday that he would complete the 2010 season for Patrick Lefevere’s team after exiting Ceramica Flaminia, but his signing not yet been confirmed.

One of the factors complicating his passage to Quick Step is the fact that his arrival would come too late to allow him to compete in the Vuelta a España, as the teams’ lists of pre-selected riders have already been submitted to organisers Unipublic. Meanwhile SpazioCiclismo.it speculates that Riccò’s personal endorsement deal with shoe supplier Vittoria, which runs until the end of 2011, may also be a stumbling block for the process, due to rival manufacturer Sidi’s partnership with the Belgian team.

AD.nl reports that Vacansoleil management were approached by Riccò’s agent last week and offered the chance to sign him. It is understood that Vacansoleil manager Daan Luijkx will speak with Riccò during the week in a bid to add him to their line-up.

Vacansoleil failed to gain an invitation for any of this season’s grand tours, but would be confident of the possibility of a Giro d’Italia invitation in 2011 were they to sign the controversial Italian.



