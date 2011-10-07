Vacansoleil-DCM to ride Bianchi in 2012

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Bianchi and WorldTour team Vacansoleil-DCM have announced the signing of a two-year sponsorship agreement, with an option to extend the contract into future years. The Bianchi Oltre will be the new official bike to the team for 2012 and 2013.

Vacansoleil-DCM team manager Daan Luijkx was excited about the new partnership with Bianchi. "For us, Bianchi is the best option for our long term strategy and we look forward to our winning cooperation. With a history of 126 years, we believe Bianchi will be an incredible partner. The Bianchi Oltre stands for high-technology, advanced product development and Italian design, which support our goal to reach victories in WorldTour races. Both Vacansoleil-DCM and Bianchi are product-driven with a global vision."

By teaming up with Vacansoleil, Bianchi secures participation in the major international WorldTour events after having supplied Italian team Androni Giocattoli this year. "Bianchi Oltre is the ideal bike for professional and expert riders, and our new partnership with Vacansoleil-DCM will provide us with an important opportunity to further develop and test our carbon technology," Bianchi CEO Bob Ippolito said.

This season, Vacansoleil was equipped with Ridley bikes, but the Belgian manufacturer has decided to join the new Lotto-Ridley squad for next year. Bianchi's technical suppliers FSA, Vision, Fast Forward, Vredestein, Selle San Marco, Elite and KMC will also join the team as part of the new agreement.