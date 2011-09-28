Kaisen confirmed to ride with Lotto-Ridley in 2012

Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Marc Sergeant has confirmed to DHnet.be that Belgian rider Olivier Kaisen will be a part of the Lotto-Ridley set-up in 2012. According to Sergeant, the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the team.

Related Articles Van den Broeck signs with Lotto

Kaisen is a sixth year professional and has had a long association with the Lotto team. His decision to continue with the team came down to his familiarity with the management and riders, as well as the prospect of a longer contract than was being offered elsewhere.

"It’s a team that offers a really great opportunity,” said Kaisen. “It's great to be able to commit until 2013. For now though I can't give too much more away."

The contract is the first time in Kaisen’s career he has been able to commit to a team for more than one season. Though initially tipped to be one of Belgium’s next big things, after winning time trial national championships in the juniors and espoirs ranks, Kaisen has not managed to replicate such success as a professional.

The Lotto-Ridley team is expected to be officially launched in the coming week, with a host of high-profile Belgian riders set to be unveiled as well as details of the sponsor arrangements. Jurgen Van den Broeck, Andre Greipel and Jelle Vanendert are all rumoured to be part of the new outfit.

"More details on our team for 2012 will officially be given next week at a press conference," said Sergeant.

