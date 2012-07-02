USA Pro Cycling Challenge adds citizen's ride

Image 1 of 3 Somewhere in the crowd is a bike race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in Breck. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 The final jersey holders of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (l-r): race winner Levi Leipheimer, mountains winner Rafael Montiel, points winner Elia Viviani, best young rider Tejay Van Garderen and most aggressive rider Timmy Duggan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Organisers of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado have announced the addition of a citizen's ride on the stage 1 course the day prior to the opening stage of the 2012 event in Durango.

The Pro Challenge Experience Presented By UnitedHealthcare will take place on Sunday August 19, and will give the public a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride like a pro" on two course options - a 45-mile portion of the route or a 72-mile loop.

"The Pro Challenge Experience gives fans the opportunity to ride part of the course the pros will utilize the following day," said Shawn Hunter, CEO of the USA Pro Challenge. "We want people to not only have the opportunity to witness the action of the USA Pro Challenge, but also experience it for themselves."

Starting at 7:00 am local time, the routes begin in downtown Durango with a loop of the USA Pro Challenge official start. Riders will then head through Wildcat Canyon and past the breathtaking scenery of the San Juan Mountains and San Juan National Forest. After returning briefly to downtown Durango, the riders will climb steadily to Durango Mountain Resort via Route 250 and Shalona Hill. At this point, cyclists participating in the 45-mile route can stop and celebrate at a festival hosted by Durango Mountain Resort. Those wishing to continue will complete another 27 miles on the return to Durango via Route 550 with a final push into Fort Lewis College to cross the line at the official finish festival.

Entry fee for the event is $65 and includes an exclusive commemorative shirt, and entries are limited. Upon registering, participants will have the option to raise funds for America’s Road Home, a nonprofit organization focused on ending family homelessness, and Trails2000, a nonprofit that builds and maintains trails, while educating users and encouraging connectivity.

For more information visit the Pro Challenge Experience website.