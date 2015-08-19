USA gets six for Richmond World Championship men's road race
Defending champion Kwiatkowski misses shot at full team
The UCI finalized the rankings for the Continental tour classifications on Tuesday, sealing the selections for the UCI Road World Championship elite men's road race. The top 10 nations in the WorldTour rankings automatically earned nine-man teams for the race, giving Spain, Great Britain, Colombia, Italy, France, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic full complements.
Defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski missed out on a full team as Poland was outside the top 10 in the WorldTour and Europe Tour rankings. He is will only have five teammates.
The United States narrowly met the requirement for a six-man team: as host country it was guaranteed six as long as it was in the top five nations of the UCI America Tour. However, before the Tour of Utah, it was sixth behind Brazil. While the performances of Utah overall winner Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) and third placed Brent Bookwalter (BMC) did not count toward that classification, the USA instead relied on stage winners Kiel Reijnen, Eric Young and Logan Owen to push them into fifth, just 42.5 points ahead of Brazil. Since Colombia, the number one ranked team, already qualified by being in the top 10 of the WorldTour, Brazil jumped into the rankings and gets three riders.
Slovenia, Ukraine, Russia, Denmark, Poland and Norway will have six riders, while Austria, Belarus, Portugal, Turkey, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Ireland have three from their Europe Tour rankings.
Thanks to having a rider in the top 100 of the WorldTour individual rankings, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Slovakia and Costa Rica will have three riders, giving favourite Peter Sagan at least two lead-out men.
Latvia earned a single spot thanks to Gatis Smukulis' two points in the WorldTour. Azerbaijan, Greece, Romania and Serbia earned one spot each thanks to having riders in the top 200 in the Europe Tour.
The international ambitions of the African riders on MTN-Qhubeka and other teams hurt countries like Eritrea, who fell out of the top of the African Tour. Algeria will have six riders, Morocco and South Africa earned three spots, while Mekseb Debesay's fourth place on the Africa Continental circuit gives Eritrea at least one rider, likely Daniel Teklehaimanot, who held the Tour de France mountains jersey. Tunisia also earned one place.
Canada, which has suffered in previous years, earned six spots thanks to its strong performance in the America Tour. Venezuela also took six, while Argentina and Brazil took three. Chile, Ecuador and Guatemala earned one spot each.
In the Asia Tour, Iran topped the list with six, while Kazakhstan, Japan and Korea earned three spots.
Oceania's New Zealand gets three riders.
Tomas Nilsson contributed to this report.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Spain
|9
|2
|Great Britain
|9
|3
|Colombia
|9
|4
|Italy
|9
|5
|France
|9
|6
|Australia
|9
|7
|Netherlands
|9
|8
|Belgium
|9
|9
|Germany
|9
|10
|Czech Republic
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Algeria
|6
|2
|Morroco
|3
|3
|South Africa
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Canada
|6
|2
|Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
|6
|3
|Argentina
|3
|4
|United States of America
|6
|5
|Brazil
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|6
|2
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|Japan
|3
|4
|Republic of Korea
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Slovenia
|6
|2
|Ukraine
|6
|3
|Russian Federation
|6
|4
|Denmark
|6
|5
|Poland
|6
|6
|Norway
|6
|7
|Austria
|3
|8
|Belarus
|3
|9
|Portugal
|3
|10
|Turkey
|3
|11
|Lithuania
|3
|12
|Estonia
|3
|13
|Croatia
|3
|14
|Ireland
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|New Zealand
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|Slovakia
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|3
|4
|Luxembourg
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Latvia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|2
|Eritrea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|2
|Chili
|1
|3
|Guatemala
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Places
|1
|Azerbaijan
|1
|2
|Greece
|1
|3
|Romania
|1
|4
|Serbia
|1
