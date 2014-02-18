USA Cycling team announced for Track World Championships
Seven women and one man for Cali
Two of the eight athletes in the USA cycling team for the track world championships that are taking place in Cali, Colombia earned automatic nominations to the squad. Sarah Hammer, reigning world champion in the individual pursuit and women's omnium, topped the field in the women's omnium at the second UCI Track World Cup in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in December.
Elizabeth Newell also earned an automatic nomination after she placed second in the points race at the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup in Manchester, Great Britain.
Joining those two competitors will be Jake Duehring following a selection committee nomination who will contest the men's omnium in Colombia. Duehring currently ranks 12th in the UCI World Cup rankings and 28th in the UCI standings in the men's omnium after his world cup season.
He finished 12th in Manchester before placing 16th in Aguascalientes and 14th in the final world cup event in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The women's team pursuit roster includes Hammer, Kimberly Geist, Cari Higgins, Lauren Tamayo, Jennifer Valente and Ruth Winder.
Valente, the reigning national champion in the scratch race, is set to contest that race in Colombia after she placed eighth in Guadalajara.
Winder is also set to compete alongside Hammer in the women's individual pursuit as she currently sits in ninth place in the UCI World Cup rankings and 16th in the UCI rankings in the individual pursuit.
2014 UCI Track World Championships Cali, Colombia
February 26 – March 2, 2014
Women's Roster
Kimberly Geist (Emmaus, Pa./Chester County Cycling Foundation-Team Alliance Environmental)
Sarah Hammer (Temecula, Calif./TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
Cari Higgins (Boulder, Colo./UnitedHealthcare)
Elizabeth Newell (Oakland, Calif.)
Lauren Tamayo (Asheville, N.C./UnitedHealthcare)
Jennifer Valente (San Diego, Calif./TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
Ruth Winder (Lafayette, Calif./UnitedHealthcare)
Men's Roster
Jake Duehring (Irvine, Calif./GS Ciao)
