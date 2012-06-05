Trending

USA Cycling NCC rankings tighten up

Criterium calendar continues with Tulsa Tough, Air Force Classic

Erica Allar opened the sprint but couldn't hold of Van Gilder in Glencoe

(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
2012 men’s Tour of Somerville podium (l-r): Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop), Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Teammates Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Jake Keough happy with the top two spots for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Erica Allar (Ride Clean/Pantentit.com) wins spartanburg Criterium 2012

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

The first edition of USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar (NCC) has reached its midpoint, and with the Tour of Somerville, Base Camp International and Glencoe Grand Prix behind, the standings are tighter than ever for the elite men and women.

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) held onto his overall lead in the men's rankings, but lost ground to Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy), who closed down 38 points and is now 86 points behind with his results in New Jersey.

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) moved into third after winning the Tour of Somerville and taking a 12th place in Glencoe. He trails Alzate by only eight points.

UnitedHealthcare leads the team standings by a large margin, but Jamis-Sutter Home overtook Team Exergy for second place.

On the women's side, Erica Allar (RideClean-PatentIt.com) continued her string of top results. While the Tour of Somerville and Base Camp races were men-only on the NCC, Allar's second place in the Glencoe Grand Prix to Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) was enough to maintain a 146-point margin in the standings.

The NCC women's team standings remained the same with Team TIBCO-To the Top extending its lead over Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies. Exergy Twenty12 is third.

The NCC continues this weekend with the three-race Saint Francis Tulsa Tough in Tulsa, Oklahoma and two-day Air Force Cycling Classic in Arlington, Virginia.

NCC rankings as of June 5, 2012

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)358pts
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)272
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)264
4Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)228
5Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)182

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (RideClean-PatentIt.com)446pts
2Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)300
3Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)171
4Nicky Wangsgard (Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing)162
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)114
6Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-To the Top114

Men's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis759pts
2Jamis-Sutter Home443
3Team Exergy427
4Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop400
5Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder369

Women's Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO-To the Top369pts
2Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies260
3Exergy Twenty12198
4Vanderkitten-Focus176
5Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing167