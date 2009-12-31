USA Cycling awards four scholarships to student cyclists

Image 1 of 2 Nick Reinert is a winner of the Stenner Scholarship. (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Kay Sherwood is a winner of the Stenner Scholarship. (Image credit: USA Cycling)

USA Cycling awarded four American student cyclists as scholarship recipients.

Two winners of the Stenner Scholarship, Kay Sherwood of Colorado College and Nicholas Reinert of University of Pittsburgh, were each selected based on academic achievements, athletic accomplishments and service to the community with an emphasis on collegiate team involvement and leadership.

The Kuck Memorial Scholarship winners, Union College's Rachel Millsop and Oscar Clark of Georgia State University, will receive a scholarship based on outstanding achievements in the areas of cycling safety, advocacy and education.

Sherwood, a 22-year-old senior environmental policy major from Colorado Springs, Colorado, maintains a 3.4 grade point average while competing both on the road and in mountain biking for the Colorado College Cycling Team. After being introduced to cycling as a freshman, Sherwood was quick to enter her first bike race and went on to qualify for road nationals that year. The Tiger squad then introduced her to mountain biking where she went on to take the Division II short track national title as a sophomore. The Ipswich, Massachusetts, native has since collected four Collegiate National Championship medals on both the road and the mountain bike while working tirelessly to introduce more women to the sport and her Tiger team.

As Vice-President of the University of Pittsburgh Cycling Club, Reinert of Mertztown, Pennsylvania, created a series of group training rides designed to help team members of all levels improve their skills, fitness and to increase safety awareness. The junior chemical engineering major also works as a coach for the Valley Preferred Cycling Center's Air Products Development Program while maintaining a 3.1 G.P.A. The multiple-time junior and collegiate track national champion looks to continue to educate his teammates and youngsters throughout his remaining years in the Panther cycling program.

A cyclist, student, artist and musician, Millsop of Springdale, Arkansas, exemplifies the well-rounded student athlete while also volunteering through a wide range of programs. The psychology major maintains a 3.9 G.P.A. in addition to serving as the vice-president of her Student Government Association. On the bike, Millsop has collected multiple podium finishes at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships including two omnium medals. The 21-year-old plans to continue to help her Union College Cycling Team grow through the continuing education of young cyclists.

Clark, of Atlanta, Georgia, is an International Economics and Modern Languages major at Georgia State University where the honors student maintains a 3.4 G.P.A. while regularly coaching local kids in track cycling. Clark has raced road and cyclo-cross for his Georgia State University Cycling team for two seasons where he has racked up a pair of collegiate national titles. He is also a member of the Fulton Flyers Cycling Club where he participates in clinics and fairs in addition to his coaching duties in the Dick Lane Velodrome's "Bicycle Little League." After multiple top finishes on the domestic road racing circuit last summer the 20-year-old has signed his first professional contract with the UCI Continental squad, Mountain Khakis and plans to race and continue school full-time next season.

The annual Stenner scholarship program is funded by donations to the USA Cycling Development Foundation in the name of John Stenner, one of the founders of collegiate cycling. The Kuck Memorial Scholarship is funded by direct donations of the friends and family of Joshua Kuck, a University of South Florida collegiate cyclist who was killed on his bike in 2007.