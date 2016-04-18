USA Cycling announces new Safety and Anti-Doping advisory committees

The peloton rides through the red rocks of Southern Utah during the 2013 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling announced on Monday two new advisory committees for Safety and Anti-Doping that will support the organization in its efforts to increase safety and ensure clean competition in American bike racing, according to a press release from the sport governing body.

Both committees include volunteers with expert knowledge and related backgrounds in the two fields. The members were chosen from a combined pool of more than 200 applicants

“Their role will be both to advise USA Cycling on actions to take and to evaluate the impact of those actions,” read the USA Cycling statement.





“They will gather and evaluate existing data on bike racing accidents and to establish a set of recommendations for USA Cycling based on any risk factors identified."





“The committee’s focus will be to determine the optimal level of testing to cost effectively create a credible deterrent, recommend what other actions USA Cycling can take to reduce doping (e.g., education) and evaluate the effectiveness of USA Cycling’s anti-doping efforts over time.”

The following individuals make up the Safety Committee:

Mark Alberg – Medicine of Cycling* member, athletic trainer and coordinator for Tour of America’s Dairyland

Dr. Grant Baldwin – PhD specializing in injury prevention at the Centers for Disease Control

Dr. Keith Borg – MD in emergency medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, Race Director for multiple UCI events, including 2015 UCI Road World Championships

Dr. Steve Broglio – Medicine of Cycling* member, PhD and ATC specializing in concussion studies at the University of Michigan

Dr. Mark Greve – Medicine of Cycling* member, MD in emergency medicine

Chuck Hodge – USA Cycling Technical Director

Ted King – Former professional cyclist, member of the Association of North American Professional Road Cyclists

Malcolm McCollam – Attorney, specialist in event management, Race Director for Tulsa Tough

Ruth Shapiro – Attorney specializing in risk management and loss prevention

Sallie Urffer – Race official, data analyst in the medical field

Laura van Gilder – Former professional and current Cat. 1 cyclist with 25 years of racing experience

The following individuals make up the Anti-Doping Committee:



