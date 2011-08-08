US selects 51 riders for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) winning in front of her home town crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Former world champion Melissa Buhl watching short track. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling announced its full contingent which will represent the country at the upcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland from August 29 - September 4.

The country will send seven men and seven women for the elite cross country events, 12 riders in the U23 and junior cross country events, 18 downhillers, six four cross racers and one trials rider.

US elite men's cross country national champion Todd Wells (Specialized) is an automatic nomination, along with Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), Adam Craig (Giant) and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek). Discretionary selections were Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing), Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) and Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles).





Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery-Vixen Racing) and Jill Kintner (Seattle, Wash./RedBull-Transition Racing) will lead the women's downhill squad.

The women's four cross squad will be headed up by Melissa Buhl (KHS), a silver medalist in two World Cups and currently the sixth-ranked rider on the UCI's World Cup four cross rankings.





Junior men downhill

Nate Furbee

Austin Hackett Klaube

Kiran MacKinnon

Neko Mulally (Trek)

Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)

Austin Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense)

Christian Wright (Team Spincycle)

Junior women downhill

Lauren Daney (Specialized-GROM Racing)

Elite men four cross

Blake Carney

Lear Miller

Erik Nelson



