US roster set for marathon world championships

Image 1 of 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) continues to hold onto the jersey after a fine fourth place finish. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 2 of 2 Sonya Looney made the trip from CO to compete in the Trans-Sylvania Epic for Topeak Ergon (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

USA Cycling selected four athletes to represent the US team at the marathon world championships in Montebelluna, Italy, on June 26.

Three men have been named to the team as discretionary selections including Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing), Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory) and Michael McCalla (Magura). The men will race 115.7km.

Bishop won the Bonelli Park US Pro XCT in March and placed second at the 2011 Pan American Mountain Bike Championships in Chia-Cundiamarca, Colombia. He also recently won the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race and the Massanutten Hoo Ha! Last year, he finished fifth at the US marathon national championships in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Harlan took the top prize at the Trans Andes Challenge in Chile and was runner-up at the White Tanks Marathon in Arizona.

McCalla placed seventh in last year's marathon nationals and finished 12th in last year's cross country national championships in Granby, Colorado.

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) will be the sole woman on the American team, and she is also a discretionary pick. Looney will race 98.3km. She was eighth in last year's marathon nationals and 30th at the marathon Worlds in St. Wendel, Germany. She also won the 2010 Bailey Hundo Marathon in Bailey, Colorado, and placed second in each of the 2010 Gunnison Growler in Gunnison, Colorado, and 2010 Ouachita Challenge 60-Miler in Mena, Arkansas, races.

US national team for the marathon world championships

Men

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Michael McCalla (Magura)

Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory)

Women

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)