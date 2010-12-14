US is home to 10 UCI Continental men's teams for 2011

The Bissell brigade dominated the front of the race. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

USA Cycling announced 10 teams registered as UCI Continental Teams in the United States for the 2011 racing season.

These 10 Continental Teams are in addition to the four US-based UCI ProTeams announced last week (Garmin Cervelo, Team RadioShack, HTC-Highroad, and BMC Racing Team) and two Professional Continental Teams (Team Type 1 and UnitedHealthcare), meaning the US will be home to 16 professional men's teams recognized by cycling's international governing body in 2011.

US-based UCI Continental Teams for 2011 include: Bissell Pro Cycling Team, Jamis/Sutter Home, Jelly Belly Cycling Team presented by Kenda, Kelly Benefit Strategies, Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder, RealCyclist.com, Slipstream Sports, Team Exergy, Trek Livestrong U23 Team and Wonderful Pistachios.

In addition, three US-based women's squads have applied to be UCI sanctioned in 2011: HTC-High Road Women, Diadora Pasta Zara, and Team TIBCO/To the Top.

Each team's roster follows.

Men's UCI Continental Teams in the United States for 2011

Bissell Pro Cycling Team

Andy Baker (USA)

Patrick Bevin (NZL)

Robert Britton (CAN)

Andrew Dahlheim (USA)

Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA)

Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA)

Shane Kline (USA)

Paul Mach (USA)

Chase Pinkham (USA)

Kevin Pipp (USA)

Jeremy Vennell (NZL)

Kyle Wamsley (USA)

David Williams (USA)

Jamis/Sutter Home

Fernando Antogna (ARG)

Alejandro Borrajo (ARG)

Anibal Borrajo (ARG)

Tucker Brown (USA)

James Driscoll (USA)

Nicholas Frey (USA)

Bradley Gehrig (USA)

Andy Guptill (USA)

Andres Ignacio Pereyra (ARG)

Luis Romero Amaran (CUB)

Eric Schildge (USA)

John Simes (USA)

Tyler Wren (USA)

Jelly Belly Cycling Team presented by Kenda

Cameron Cogburn (USA)

William Dickeson (AUS)

Alex Hagman (USA)

Nic Hamilton (CAN)

Ken Hanson (USA)

Sergio Hernandez (USA)

Charles Huff (USA)

Alastair Loutit (AUS)

Sean Mazich (USA)

Carson Miller (USA)

Emerson Oronte (USA)

Jeremy Powers (USA)

Bernard Van Ulden (USA)

Kelly Benefit Strategies

Jesse Anthony (USA)

Andrew Bajadali (USA)

Colton Barrett (USA)

Dan Bowman (USA)

Alex Boyd (USA)

Alexander Candelario (USA)

Marsh Cooper (CAN)

Michael Creed (USA)

Jason Donald (USA)

Guy East (USA)

Michael Friedman (USA)

Mark Hinnen (CAN)

Cheyne Hoag (USA)

Daniel Holloway (USA)

Julian Kyer (USA)

Reid Mumford (USA)

Thomas Soladay (USA)



Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder

Luca Damiani (ITA)

Spencer Gaddy (USA)

Philip Gaimon (USA)

Chad Hartley (USA)

Isaac Howe (USA)

Roman Kilun (USA)

Patrick Lemieux (USA)

Shawne Milne (USA)

Christopher Monteleone (USA)

Jacob Rytlewski (USA)

James Stemper (USA)

Jonathan Sundt (USA)

Robert Sweeting (USA)

Scotti Weiss (USA)

Robert White (USA)





Team Exergy

Carlos Alzate Escobar (COL)

Kai Applequist (USA)

Eric Barlevav (USA)

Benjamin Chaddock (CAN)

Matt Cooke (USA)

Andres Diaz Corales (COL)

Chris Hong (USA)

Sam Johnson (USA)

Quinn Keogh (USA)

Remi McManus (USA)

Erik Slack (USA)





Wonderful Pistachios

Eric Bennett (USA)

Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA)

Neil Coleman (GBR)

Menso DeJong (USA)

Tim Farnham (USA)

Sterling Magnell (USA)

Alexi Martinez (USA)

Victor Riquelme (USA)





HTC-High Road Women

Judith Arndt (GER)

Charlotte Becker (GER)

Emilia Fahlin (SWE)

Chloe Hosking (AUS)

Amanda Miller (USA)

Amber Neben (USA)

Evelyn Stevens (USA)

Carla Swart (RSA)

Ina Teutenberg (GER)

Adriana Visser (NED)

Eleonora Van Dijk (NED)

Diadora Pasta Zara

Mara Abbott (USA)

Alona Andruk (UKR)

Inga Cilvinaite (LTU)

Claudia Hausler (GER)

Oxana Kozonchuk (RUS)

Sinead Miller (USA)

Rachel Neylan (AUS)

Shelley Olds (USA)

Eleonora Patuzzo (ITA)

Amber Pierce (USA)

Francesca Stefani (ITA)

Jessica Uebelhart (SUI)

Olga Zabelinkskaya (RUS)

Team TIBCO/To the Top

Megan Guarnier (USA)

Joanne Kiesanowski (NZL)

Emma Mackie (AUS)

Meredith Miller (USA)

Joelle Numainville (CAN)

Alison Powers (USA)

Kendall Ryan (USA)

Samantha Schneider (USA)

Carmen Small (USA)

Carlee Taylor (AUS)

Tara Whitten (CAN)

Erinne Willock (CAN)

Lia Winfield (USA)