US 100-miler mountain bike race series set for 2010

Betsy Shogren (WV Big Wheel/Cannondale) (Image credit: Bob Popovich)

The US National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series of 100-mile mountain bike races will kick off in just under two months with the Cohutta 100 in Tennessee on April 24. The 2010 series includes eight races and will wrap up at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 in Virginia on September 5.

The High Cascades 100 on August 7 marks the first time the Kenda-sponsored NUE series will visit Oregon. "The High Cascades 100 replaced the Sierra-Tahoe 100 race of last year in the series," said NUE Series co-organizer, Ryan O'Dell to Cyclingnews. "I'm excited we will have a race in Oregon."

All of the races will be run at about the same times of year as in 2009; however, the series will end a little sooner with the Shenandoah Mountain 100 returning to its traditional role as the series finale on Labor Day weekend.

O'Dell encouraged interested racers to sign up for the various events soon. "The Lumberjack sold out earlier than ever this year, and overall, race registrations are ahead of schedule from last year. The only race that doesn't have a field limit is the Mohican 100."

Racers will be scored on their best four events as in previous years. The Shenandoah Mountain 100 race will serve as the tiebreaker.

Exactly who will contend for the series yet is still to be determined. "It's too early to say who will be coming," said O'Dell. "So far, we only know that our first-ever series champ, Harlan Price (Team CF), will do four races. Cheryl Sornson, Gerald Pflug and Amanda Carey are also expected."

Betsy Shogren and Jeff Schalk won the 2009 NUE series.

Looking ahead, O'Dell hinted that the series could see some new events for 2011. "We have other races that want in for 2011. I think we have two or three potential new races," he said.

For more information, visit www.usmtb100.com.

National Ultra Endurance Series for 2010

April 24: Cohutta 100,Tennessee

June 5: Mohican 100, Ohio

June 19: Lumberjack 100, Michigan

July 17: Breckenridge 100, Colorado

July 31: Wilderness 101, Pennsylvania

August 7: High Cascades 100, Oregon

August 21: Fool's Gold 100, Georgia

September 5: Shenandoah Mountain 100, Virginia