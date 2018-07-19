Uran quits Tour de France due to Roubaix crash injuries

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) relieved to have avoided time loss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) lost time (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

A crash on the Roubaix cobbles has put an end to Rigoberto Uran’s Tour de France, with the EF-Education First-Drapac team confirming that the Colombian will not start Thursday’s stage 12 to L'Alpe d'Huez.

The Colombian crashed heavily on the ninth stage, “resulting in pain his left leg and arm and compromising his ability to pedal.”

Uran finished Wednesday's mountain stage to La Rosiere over 26 minutes down on stage winner and new race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

In a press release issued Thursday morning, Uran said: “Today I have to share some bad news. I didn’t recover after the crash. Yesterday in the first real climb, all day, there was pain in my body.”

“The most important thing is the rider’s health,” said head sport director Charly Wegelius.

“Rigo hasn’t recovered from his crash on the cobbled stage, and his position on the bike is compromised and could create further issues down the line. We along with Rigo felt it best to pull out of the Tour this morning so he can recover and look toward the remainder of the season. “

"Ultimately this decision comes down to the rider,” Wegelius added. “If a rider wants to continue the race, we look to ways to do that safely. If a rider feels it best to pull out, we do not push them to continue.”

After finishing second in the Tour de France last year, the EF captain said this decision was difficult.

“We prepared for this Tour, all season we were focused on the Tour. Sometimes this happens, and this time, I think it’s the best decision for me to recover and to recover well.”

With Uran’s departure, the team will now change its focus from the overall classification to targeting stage wins.

“The guys that remain are fighters, and we have some chances coming up in the mountains,” said CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “For us, another Tour begins today.”