Unzue says Movistar's strength is in depth
Team boss aims for impact despite having no clear leader
Eusebio Unzue, boss of the new Movistar outfit, has said that he expects his team to make a significant impact during the 2011 season despite its lack of an outstanding leader. With former standard-bearer Alejandro Valverde banned until 2012 and the possible signing of Franco Pellizotti still in doubt, Unzue is putting his faith in a roster of 24 riders that "doesn't have an outstanding figure, but does feature a lot of quality that will enable us to field a good team at the start of any race".
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy