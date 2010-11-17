Trending

Unzue says Movistar's strength is in depth

Team boss aims for impact despite having no clear leader

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) is his team's best hope of overall glory now.

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) is his team's best hope of overall glory now.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Eusebio Unzue, boss of the new Movistar outfit, has said that he expects his team to make a significant impact during the 2011 season despite its lack of an outstanding leader. With former standard-bearer Alejandro Valverde banned until 2012 and the possible signing of Franco Pellizotti still in doubt, Unzue is putting his faith in a roster of 24 riders that "doesn't have an outstanding figure, but does feature a lot of quality that will enable us to field a good team at the start of any race".

Related Articles

Transfers: Tondo to Movistar

Movistar to have 25 riders but no big leader for now

Pellizotti in talks with Team Sky, Astana, Geox and Movistar