Exclusive – Cycling's 'super teams' against extra wild cards for Grand Tours, UCI to finally decide on March 26

By
published

Uno-X, Tudor, Q36.5, TotalEnergies and race organisers lobbying for 23rd team in the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España

The Tour de France peloton in 2024 riding on a narrow road between two grassy berms with a blue skie overhead
The Tour de France peloton in 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The 2025 Grand Tour wildcard conundrum should finally be resolved on March 26 when we will finally know who will receive the final places at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Teams seeking to be promoted to the WorldTour in 2026 want Grand Tour invitations because those races are the most lucrative in terms of ranking points. The points will determine who meets the WorldTour sporting criteria, being in the top 18 team in the combined 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

