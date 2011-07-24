Unai Etxebarria wins damages for erroneous Puerto link
Former Vuelta stage winner gets official retraction from ABC media outlet
Former Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Unai Etxebarria has been awarded damages of more than 30,000 euros by the supreme court in the Basque Country after newspapers in the Grupo Vocento media group erroneously linked him with the Operación Puerto blood doping investigation.
