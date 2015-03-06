UCI to publish CIRC report on Monday

UCI Logo

The UCI has confirmed it has received the report document from the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC) and announced it will be publish the report early on Monday morning.

UCI President Brian Cookson announced the creation of CIRC soon after being elected in September 2013. The UCI has covered the estimated €3 million costs.

“This Commission will investigate the problems cycling has faced in recent years, especially the allegations that the UCI has been in involved in any wrong doing in the past –allegations which have done so much to hurt the credibility of the UCI and our sport” Cookson said when CIRC was announced.

“Their work will also be focused on understanding what went so wrong in our sport and they will make recommendations for change so that, as far as possible, those mistakes are not repeated.”

The CIRC commission was headed by Swiss politician and former state prosecutor, Dick Marty. He was joined by anti-doping specialist, and CAS arbitrator, Ulrich Haas and former Australian military officer, Peter Nicholson. Assisting the trio is Aurélie Merle, who has experience in investigation and justice work for the UN.

Haas handled Alberto Contador’s appeal after his positive test for Clenbuterol and Riccardo Ricco’s unsuccessful appeal against his 12-year ban.

Cookson recently suggested the CIRC report will make for uncomfortable reading. It is not clear what conclusions and impact it will have on the sport.

"When you open a can of worms you find a lot of worms," Cookson said. "I think it’s going to be very interesting - there will be a lot of uncomfortable things there.”

"We should all prepare ourselves for that. That was always going to be part of what was going to happen. I don’t think there will be a lot of new revelations, because mostly we have a good idea of what was happening and how widespread the problems were."

