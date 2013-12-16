Cookson: UCI independent commission set for early 2014

Image 1 of 4 UCI Presidential Candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: Will Shand) Image 2 of 4 Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown) Image 3 of 4 UCI president Pat McQuaid announces the governing body will strip Lance Armstrong of his Tour de France titles (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Lance Armstrong is said to confess to doping in the interview with Oprah Winfrey (Image credit: AFP Photo)

UCI president Brian Cookson stated today that the independent commission that will examine cycling's doping era will not be called "truth and reconciliation", and will be set to begin work early in 2014.

Speaking with VTM Nieuws, Cookson said, "We are very close to announcing the details of the commission. We're not going to call it 'truth and reconciliation' as it's not quite appropriate."

The commission will examine what went on in cycling and at the UCI during the EPO-fuelled era of the 1990s-2000s, and dig into allegations that the UCI was negligent at stemming the use of doping at best, or complicit at worst.

The three-member group is close to agreeing upon the terms and will start work "very early in the new year", according to Cookson. "It will be under terms and conditions that have the support of the World Anti-Doping Agency and others, and it will be inviting those who have something to say to come forward. We'll ask them to tell the truth, all of the truth, and from that we hope to learn lessons, make recommendations to put into place new processes and new procedures to stop cycling from going down those routes ... ever again."

Cookson indicated that he would invite his predecessor Pat McQuaid and any others who were a part of cycling during that time to come forward and speak the truth and help the sport move forward.

"During my predecessor's era a lot of good things were done, such as the biological passport. The problem still remains that the ... damage the allegations made from the Lance Armstrong era that the UCI was in collusion and involved in cover-ups were not properly addressed, and these have to be addressed in this commission. When we know the truth of that then we can move forward. We need absolutely to learn those lessons, and we need all of the people who were participants in that era, whether they did wrong or behaved correctly, to come forward and speak the truth."

The arbitration hearing between the US Anti-Doping Agency and Johan Bruyneel, Pedro Celaya and Jose 'Pepe' Marti begins this week in London, and could clear some of the roadblocks to getting the truth out into the open.

"All of those people - Johan Bruyneel, Lance Armstrong - who were involved in those acts, they have a number of other issues floating about, other legal cases, that may well affect how they're able or whether they are able to come forward, and what they're able and willing to tell the commission.

"All I can do is set up the commission, make sure it's genuinely independent, that it has a sufficient budget, that we at the UCI don't at all interfere and we let it do its work, let it change any terms and conditions once its appointed, and [allow it to] speak to whomever it wants to and looks at whatever evidence and historical background it wants to."