UCI seminar vital for WorldTour reform process

Key stakeholders representing every part of professional cycling will gather in Barcelona on Monday for a vital two-day seminar to thrash out the details of the UCI WorldTour reforms.

The use of disc brakes in the WorldTour is also expected to be on the agenda after their approval this week, despite doubts and objection from the riders’ association, the CPA (Cyclistes Professionels Associés).



