UCI seminar vital for WorldTour reform process

Two-day meeting could see showdown between ASO and other stakeholders

Image 1 of 2

UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today

UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

Christian Prudhomme announcing the 2016 Tour de France route

Christian Prudhomme announcing the 2016 Tour de France route
(Image credit: ASO)

Key stakeholders representing every part of professional cycling will gather in Barcelona on Monday for a vital two-day seminar to thrash out the details of the UCI WorldTour reforms.

The use of disc brakes in the WorldTour is also expected to be on the agenda after their approval this week, despite doubts and objection from the riders’ association, the CPA (Cyclistes Professionels Associés).