UCI releases results of Stakeholders Consultation

The UCI has published the full results of the request for feedback made earlier this year under the title of the Stakeholders Consultation, A Bright Future for Cycling.

An Executive Summary was published in late May before its "crucial" and "high priority" recommendations were put to the UCI Management Committee at their last meeting in June, all of which were accepted.

"We place enormous importance on transparency, which is why the UCI Management Committee agreed to make this report public," said UCI President Mr Pat McQuaid. "We invited all cycling's stakeholders to take part in the consultation, and it is only natural that they now have access to the ensuing report."

Among the findings from the almost 6370 respondents:

* Only 48% of sponsors and investors in cycling and only 41% of riders described their current relationship with the UCI in a positive way.

* 61% of all respondents believe that the currently penalties for riders caught doping are too lenient.

* 74% of general public respondents were in favour (strongly or somewhat) of a rider 'amnesty', compared with 52% of cycling family respondents.

* Most respondents noted that they did not understand the sporting evaluation currently used to determine teams' participation in UCI WorldTour events.

* The results show a very strong overall level of support for measures to develop women's cycling.

The full report can be found here.

