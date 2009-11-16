Contentpolis-Ampo back in 2010, but under new name

The Spanish Professional Continental Team Contentpolis-Ampo has denied rumours of financial problems and stated, “We will be on the roads in 2010.” The team had received an extension to complete its submission of licensing documentation with the International Cycling Union (UCI), which expired today.

“There is only a delay in delivery of documentation to the UCI," the team said in a statement issued over the weekend. The delay is due to “scheduling problems, but that will be solved in the next few hours and we will respect, to the greatest extent possible, the time limits.”

The team said that is continuation in 2010 is guaranteed by "a communion of interests" which includes the Government of Murcia, the sports director-general of the Municipality of Murcia, Miguel Cáscales, Councilman Sports and AMPO Co-operative Society.

However, the team may well have a new name in the new season, as Contentpolis is leaving as a sponsor after two years. The region and city of Murcia are expected to talk over as name sponsor.

Contentpolis made its Grand Tour debut in the Vuelta a España this year. It hopes to again receive wild card status from the UCI for 2010, which would enable it to potentially participate in major races, including the three Grand Tours.

