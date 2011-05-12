UCI reacts to leaked Tour de France suspicious list

UCI president Pat McQuaid speaks at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI has reacted angrily to doping tests that are set to appear in Friday's edition of L'Equipe. The tests are believed to have been taken at the start of last year's Tour de France. It is not known how the information was leaked to the French publication or the level of detail involved.

"The UCI has been informed that the L'Equipe newspaper was going to publish in its edition on Friday a confidential document containing the riders' individual readings following tests carried out before the start of the 2010 Tour de France," said the UCI.

"First of all, the UCI deplores that this document has come into the possession of outsiders as it is a single tool on which the anti-doping services organise their activity during the race.

"This document was reserved for the UCI and independent experts of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Such a weakness in the confidentiality is very serious and the UCI will open an inquiry to discover the origin of the leak."

Alberto Contador remains the only rider to have tested positive during last year's Tour de France. He tested positive for clenbuterol. The doping control in question was carried on July 21 during the second rest of the Tour in Pau, in the Pyrenees. His case is currently under appeal and will be decided upon by CAS.