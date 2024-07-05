UCI fines Julien Bernard for stopping on home roads to kiss wife, wave to fans on 'perfect day' in Tour de France time trial

By
published

'I am willing to pay 200CHF every day and relive this moment' says Frenchman after bizarre punishment

Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)
Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has handed out a fine of 200 Swiss Francs to Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) after the French rider stopped to embrace his wife and celebrate with his fans on home roads during stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Bernard enjoyed a “dream moment” on the uphill part of the time trial course which was half an hour from his home, with friends and family lining every inch of the roads cheering ‘Julien!’ and holding signs that said ‘Allez JB’ as he came past.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly.