UCI confirms there is no Scognamiglio bio passport case

Carlo Scognamiglio (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Italian Pro Continental team ISD-Neri received confirmation today from the International Cycling Union (UCI) that the rider Carlo Scognamiglio is not under investigation for irregularities in his biological passport, negating rumours which linked the Italian to the investigation that snared Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo), Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Tadej Valjavec (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on Monday.

ISD-Neri's team manager Angelo Citracca received an email Tuesday morning from the UCI Anti-Doping Coordinator Office which stated: "The UCI confirms that no letter has been ever sent to the rider for any abnormality that would concern the rider's biological passport," according to Italian cycling site tuttobiciweb.

Before the UCI identified Pellizotti, Rosendo Prado and Valjavec as having irregularities with their biological passport values, Italian Cycling Federation president and vice president of the UCI, Renato Di Rocco, told Italpress that Scognamiglio was in the same situation as the trio and would incur disciplinary actions as well.

The ISD-Neri team angrily denied the allegations, saying that the 26-year-old Italian had received no notification of any suspicions or disciplinary proceedings, which the UCI confirmed today.

As a result of the situation, ISD-Neri's management is considering registering the team outside of Italy for the 2011 season.