UCI claim Froome's TUE application was above board

Chris Froome (Team Sky) struggles to close the gap to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has issued a response to a report that claimed Chris Froome was given preferential treatment in the application of a Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) just before the Tour of Romandie.

A report in Le Journal du Dimanche claimed that the UCI gave Froome a therapeutic use exemption for the corticosteroid prednisolone without following the correct protocol.

According to the French newspaper, UCI scientific advisor Dr. Mario Zorzoli signed off on a request from Team Sky for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) without submitting Froome’s medical dossier to a TUE committee, which is required under World Anti-Doping Agency regulations.

However the UCI issued a statement, hot on the heels of the French publication’s story, saying that “nothing out of the ordinary occurred in the case of Team Sky rider Christopher Froome.”

“Christopher Froome’s TUE for oral use of glucocorticosteroids was granted on April 29, 2014 based on duly documented medical history and in compliance with the applicable UCI Regulations and the relevant WADA guidelines. The TUE was granted for a limited period, following the usual procedure.”

Froome went onto ride the Tour of Romandie and win the race for the second time in two years.

In relation to WADA’s knowledge of the events, the UCI said:

“The process was fully transparent as it is UCI’s policy to systematically record all TUEs on ADAMS. WADA was therefore informed throughout the process.”

“The UCI wishes to emphasise that under the applicable rules – which are consistent with the WADA Code and the WADA TUE Standard and Guidelines – any rider with the same symptoms as Christopher Froome would have received a similar TUE.”