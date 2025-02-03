UCI changes to WorldTour participation rules to hit women's teams hardest

Federation cracking down on teams skipping WorldTour calendar events

The men's peloton during the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2024

The UCI announced another change to its regulations to start in 2026, and while it will impact all WorldTour teams, it will have far greater ramifications for Women's WorldTour teams.

The rule will prohibit teams from skipping most of the top events - with only one allowable absence per year. Teams can also no longer opt out of the same event more than once in the three-year registration cycle that determines which teams are in the WorldTour.

