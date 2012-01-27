UCI awards 2015 'cross worlds to Tabor

Image 1 of 5 While the spectators had to deal with snow, the racers had mud and ice. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 5 Zdenek Stybar strolls to a hero's welcome at the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Big crowds in downtwon Greenville for the US Pro road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Germany's Wolfram Kurschat powers up a climb on his way to victory (Image credit: MTN National Cup) Image 5 of 5 Germany were the champion team in Cali, Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The UCI announced today the locations of upcoming world championships for several disciplines after holding its first management committee meeting in Koksijde, Belgium. The Czech Republic city of Tabor was awarded the Cyclo-cross World Championships for 2015. It will be the third time the city has hosted the race.

The last time Tabor hosted the 'cross championships was in 2009, when Czech Zdenek Stybar claimed his first rainbow jersey in front of his home crowd.

The UCI also finalized the 2012-2013 Cyclo-cross calendar – naming the World Cup host venues for six cities: Koksijde, Roubaix, Namur, Heusden-Zolder, Rome and Hoogerheide as well as the UCI World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

The mountain bike worlds will return to Pietermaritzburg in South Africa in 2013, and the track world championships will head to Minsk, Belarus in 2013 and Cali, Colombia in 2014.

The town of Greenville, South Carolina, which also hosts the US Pro national championships, was awarded the Para-cycling world championship for 2014. The first world championships to be held in the Southeast.

UCI President Pat McQuaid welcomed the first world championships to Latin America in 19 years. "It is with great pleasure that we note that the UCI World Championships will not only be hosted by venues that are well known in our sport such as Pietermaritzburg and Tabor, ... but also by new hosts. Greenville, Minsk and in particular Cali, which will welcome the first UCI World Championships in Latin America for 19 years, have all decided to share their enthusiasm for cycling with the UCI, which is indeed a very happy situation."

