UCI announces final numbers for World Championships teams

Mark Cavendish takes the rainbow jersey in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Seven nations will send nine-man teams to the start of the UCI World Championships road race next month in Valkenberg, Netherlands. The UCI on Friday afternoon announced the number of riders each nation may enter in each road race and time trial in each of the various categories.

They also gave the complete list for the first running of the team time trial at the Worlds. Five teams from the Americas and Asia tours, one each from the Africa and Oceania tours and 20 teams from the Europe tour have earned spots, while all WorldTour teams are obliged to compete.

Ten nations qualified under the UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain, Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, France and USA will have nine starters each, while Slovakia and Switzerland will have six each.

A further 27 nations qualified under the Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania Tours. An additional nations qualified riders by virute of the riders' individual rankings.

For the Elite Women's road race, Netherlands, Germany, USA, Italy and Great Britain will have seven starters each. Ten further nations will have six starters each, with five nations sending five to the start. Other unspecified nations may send up to three starters. These numbers do not include the outgoing world, olympic and continental champions.

For the time trials, at all levels, each nation may send four riders, two of whom will start. The current world champions may start in addition to the two selected riders, as can the Olympic and outgoing continental champions. The UCI also listed the numbers for the men's under 23 and juniors and women's juniors races.

The complete list as issued by the UCI can be found here.

Team Time Trial participants for men

UCI Africa Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 MTN Qhubeka

UCI America Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Real Cycling Team 5 Team Type 1 - Sanofi

UCI Asia Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Terengganu Cycling Team 2 Team Nippo 3 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Aisan Racing Team

UCI Europe Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Saur - Sojasun 2 Acqua & Sapone 3 Itera - Katusha 4 Team Argos - Shimano 5 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 Endura Racing 7 Team Netapp 8 Adria Mobil 9 Bretagne - Schuller 10 Team Europcar 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 Leopard - Trek Continental Team 13 Colnago - Csf Inox 14 Rabobank Continental Team 15 An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Rusvelo 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Caja Rural 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

UCI Oceania Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Team Jayco - AIS

UCI ProTeams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 AG2R La Mondiale 2 Astana Pro Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 FDJ-Big Mat 6 Garmin - Sharp 7 Katusha Team 8 Lampre - ISD 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Lotto Belisol Team 11 Movistar Team 12 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Orica Greenedge 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Radioshack-Nissan 16 Sky Procycling 17 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team