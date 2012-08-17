UCI announces final numbers for World Championships teams

Trending

Seven nations will send nine-man teams to the start of the UCI World Championships road race next month in Valkenberg, Netherlands. The UCI on Friday afternoon announced the number of riders each nation may enter in each road race and time trial in each of the various categories.

They also gave the complete list for the first running of the team time trial at the Worlds. Five teams from the Americas and Asia tours, one each from the Africa and Oceania tours and 20 teams from the Europe tour have earned spots, while all WorldTour teams are obliged to compete.

Ten nations qualified under the UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain, Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, France and USA will have nine starters each, while Slovakia and Switzerland will have six each.

A further 27 nations qualified under the Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania Tours. An additional nations qualified riders by virute of the riders' individual rankings.

For the Elite Women's road race, Netherlands, Germany, USA, Italy and Great Britain will have seven starters each. Ten further nations will have six starters each, with five nations sending five to the start. Other unspecified nations may send up to three starters.  These numbers do not include the outgoing world, olympic and continental champions.

For the time trials, at all levels, each nation may send four riders, two of whom will start. The current world champions may start in addition to the two selected riders, as can the  Olympic and outgoing continental champions. The UCI also listed the numbers for the men's under 23 and juniors and women's juniors races.

The complete list as issued by the UCI can be found here.

Team Time Trial participants for men

UCI Africa Tour
1MTN Qhubeka

UCI America Tour
1Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Real Cycling Team
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi

UCI Asia Tour
1Terengganu Cycling Team
2Team Nippo
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Aisan Racing Team

UCI Europe Tour
1Saur - Sojasun
2Acqua & Sapone
3Itera - Katusha
4Team Argos - Shimano
5Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
6Endura Racing
7Team Netapp
8Adria Mobil
9Bretagne - Schuller
10Team Europcar
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Leopard - Trek Continental Team
13Colnago - Csf Inox
14Rabobank Continental Team
15An Post - Sean Kelly
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Rusvelo
18CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Caja Rural
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

UCI Oceania Tour
1Team Jayco - AIS

UCI ProTeams
1AG2R La Mondiale
2Astana Pro Team
3BMC Racing Team
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5FDJ-Big Mat
6Garmin - Sharp
7Katusha Team
8Lampre - ISD
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Lotto Belisol Team
11Movistar Team
12Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Orica Greenedge
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Radioshack-Nissan
16Sky Procycling
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

UCI Women's Teams
1Rabobank Women Cyclng Team
2Team Specialized - Lululemon
3Orica - AIS
4AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
6Be Pink
7Diadora - Pasta Zara
8MCipollini Giambenini
9RusVelo
10Faren Honda Team
11Lotto Belisol Ladies
12Exergy Twenty12
13Tibco - To The Top
14Skil - Argos
15Vaiano Tepso
16Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
17Vienne Futuroscope
18Kleo Ladies Team
19China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
20S.C. Michela Fanini Rox