UCI announces final numbers for World Championships teams
Team time trial squads include Jayco-AIS, Team Type 1, Optum
Seven nations will send nine-man teams to the start of the UCI World Championships road race next month in Valkenberg, Netherlands. The UCI on Friday afternoon announced the number of riders each nation may enter in each road race and time trial in each of the various categories.
They also gave the complete list for the first running of the team time trial at the Worlds. Five teams from the Americas and Asia tours, one each from the Africa and Oceania tours and 20 teams from the Europe tour have earned spots, while all WorldTour teams are obliged to compete.
Ten nations qualified under the UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain, Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, France and USA will have nine starters each, while Slovakia and Switzerland will have six each.
A further 27 nations qualified under the Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania Tours. An additional nations qualified riders by virute of the riders' individual rankings.
For the Elite Women's road race, Netherlands, Germany, USA, Italy and Great Britain will have seven starters each. Ten further nations will have six starters each, with five nations sending five to the start. Other unspecified nations may send up to three starters. These numbers do not include the outgoing world, olympic and continental champions.
For the time trials, at all levels, each nation may send four riders, two of whom will start. The current world champions may start in addition to the two selected riders, as can the Olympic and outgoing continental champions. The UCI also listed the numbers for the men's under 23 and juniors and women's juniors races.
The complete list as issued by the UCI can be found here.
Team Time Trial participants for men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Real Cycling Team
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|Team Nippo
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|2
|Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Itera - Katusha
|4
|Team Argos - Shimano
|5
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Endura Racing
|7
|Team Netapp
|8
|Adria Mobil
|9
|Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|13
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|14
|Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Rusvelo
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Caja Rural
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Jayco - AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rabobank Women Cyclng Team
|2
|Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Orica - AIS
|4
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|6
|Be Pink
|7
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|8
|MCipollini Giambenini
|9
|RusVelo
|10
|Faren Honda Team
|11
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|Exergy Twenty12
|13
|Tibco - To The Top
|14
|Skil - Argos
|15
|Vaiano Tepso
|16
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|17
|Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Kleo Ladies Team
|19
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|20
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy