UCI announces elite mountain bike teams for 2011

Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) descending through sharp rocks with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The International Cycling Union announced the 30 teams which will be ranked as "UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team" for the first time. There are 15 cross country teams and 15 gravity teams.

The new ranking for the highest-tier of UCI-registered mountain bike teams was based on the teams' ranking as of September 27.

Members of the new ranking will have free entry at all UCI MTB World Cup races and UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar events. They are required to enter at least one rider in each 2011 World Cup race and to display the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team logo on their race kit and team cars.

The top team in the cross country, or endurance, section is US-based Specialized Factory Racing Team. There are five German teams, three from the US, and two from Spain.

In the gravity category, the top team is Swiss-based Scott II. This group features Four US-based teams, three Austrian, and two each Swiss, French and British.

UCI Elite Endurance Mountain Bike Teams

• Specialized Factory Racing Team (USA)

• Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team (Swi)

• Subaru-Trek (USA)

• Multivan Merida Biking Team (Ger)

• Orbea Racing Team (Spa)

• Trek World Racing (Spa)

• Team Colnago (Ita)

• Luna Pro Team (USA)

• Central Pro Team (Ger)

• Cannondale Factory Racing (Ger)

• Topeak Ergon Racing Team (Ger)

• BH SR Suntour (Fra)

• Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team (Ned)

• Rubena – Birell – Specialized Cycling Team (Cze)

• Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team (Ger)

UCI Elite Gravity Mountain Bike Teams

• Scott 11 (Swi)

• Commencal (GBr)

• Yeti Cycles Races Team (USA)

• Suspension Center (Swi)

• RSP 4 Cross Racing Team (Aut)

• Santa Cruz Syndicate (USA)

• Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain (USA)

• Trek World Racing (Spa)

• Chain Reaction Cycles / Nuke Proof (GBr)

• MS Evil Racing (Aut)

• Commencal Superiders (Fra)

• Alpine Commencal (Aut)

• Lapierre International (Fra)

• Monster Energy – Specialized – Mad Catz (USA)

• Norco World Team (GBr).