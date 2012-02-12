U.S. team announced for final UCI Track World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Women’s individual pursuit podium (l-r): Alison Shanks (New Zealand), Sarah Hammer (USA) and Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania). (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Tamayo goes up against Philipps in the sprint (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Olympian Bobby Lea warms up for London and helps benefit other young riders. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

USA Cycling has announced a strong line-up for the fourth and final round of the UCI Track World Cup, which starts in London on Thursday, February 16. The event will be used as a test event for the Olympic Games which take place in August.

The US team will be led by the experienced Sarah Hammer, who dominated the corresponding Track World Cup in Manchester last year and also won the Omnium at the second round of the Track World Cup this season in Cali, Colombia. Lauren Tamayo and Dotsie Bausch are also included on the team and along with Hammer currently hold the team pursuit world record of 3:19.569, set in May 2010 at the Pan American Games.

The men's roster is headlined by 2008 Olympic cyclists Michael Blatchford, Bobby Lea, and Giddeon Massie. Blatchford and Kevin Mansker will each compete in the Sprint. That duo will be joined by Massie and Dean Tracy for the Men's Team Sprint. Lea is slated to compete in the Omnium and Matthew Lipscomb is scheduled to contest the Points Race and Kilo.

The London Track World Cup runs from February 16-19, 2012.

Men

Michael Blatchford (Cypress, Calif./Project London 2012)

Bobby Lea (Topton, Pa./Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)

Matthew Lipscomb (Decatur, Ga./Fulton Flyers)

Kevin Mansker (Long Beach, Calif./Project London 2012)

Giddeon Massie (Cypress, Calif./Bike Religion)

Dean Tracy (Portland, Ore./Rubicon Cycling)

Women

Dotsie Bausch (Irvine, Calif./OUCH Pro Cycling)

Madalyn Godby (Louisville, Colo./enCompass Racing)

Sarah Hammer (Temecula, Calif./OUCH Pro Cycling)

Jennie Reed (Seattle, Wash./OUCH Pro Cycling)

Lauren Tamayo (Asheville, N.C./Exergy TWENTY12)

Cristin Walker (Houston, Texas/Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)