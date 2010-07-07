Txurruka out of Tour de France

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel) could not race the final day due to a broken collarbone from the previous stage. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team confirmed Wednesday that Amets Txurruka has abandoned the Tour de France with a broken collarbone. The 27-year-old Basque rider crashed 30km into the stage to Reims.

While he continued to the finish, he was later diagnosed with a broken right clavicle, the same bone he broke at the Tour of the Basque Country earlier this year.

Txurruka has no wins to his name in his five years as a professional, but he is well regarded for his attacking style, and was awarded the prize for most aggressive rider of the 2007 Tour de France in his Grand Tour debut.