Txurruka out of Tour de France
Broken collarbone puts Euskaltel-Euskadi down to 8
The Euskaltel-Euskadi team confirmed Wednesday that Amets Txurruka has abandoned the Tour de France with a broken collarbone. The 27-year-old Basque rider crashed 30km into the stage to Reims.
While he continued to the finish, he was later diagnosed with a broken right clavicle, the same bone he broke at the Tour of the Basque Country earlier this year.
Txurruka has no wins to his name in his five years as a professional, but he is well regarded for his attacking style, and was awarded the prize for most aggressive rider of the 2007 Tour de France in his Grand Tour debut.
