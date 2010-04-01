Two-year suspension recommended for Ratti
De Rosa-Stac Plastic rider awaits sanction for EPO positive
The Anti-doping prosecutor of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has recommended a two-year suspension for Eddy Ratti, the De Rosa-Stac Plastic rider who tested positive for recombinant EPO in January.
Ratti failed an out-of-competition doping control taken on January 21, and should the arbitration go against him, the CONI will seek both the two-year ban from competition, a nullification of any race results obtained after the positive control but also financial damages and costs associated with managing his doping case.
The 32-year-old Italian gave the positive sample as part of a regular biological passport programme control. Ratti joined the Professional Continental team after his 2009 squad, Amica Chips-Knauf, fell apart over a series of doping scandals.
