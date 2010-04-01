Two-year suspension recommended for Ratti

Eddy Ratti (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test last month. He is pictured here in 2008 while a member of Italian team Nippo-Endeka (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Anti-doping prosecutor of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has recommended a two-year suspension for Eddy Ratti, the De Rosa-Stac Plastic rider who tested positive for recombinant EPO in January.

Related Articles Ratti tests positive for EPO

Ratti failed an out-of-competition doping control taken on January 21, and should the arbitration go against him, the CONI will seek both the two-year ban from competition, a nullification of any race results obtained after the positive control but also financial damages and costs associated with managing his doping case.

The 32-year-old Italian gave the positive sample as part of a regular biological passport programme control. Ratti joined the Professional Continental team after his 2009 squad, Amica Chips-Knauf, fell apart over a series of doping scandals.