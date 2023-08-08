Two of Italy's track racers crashed in cycle path incident at World Championships
Consonni, Lamon knocked down by cyclist on e-bike
Two of Italy's athletes at the UCI Track World Championships were taken down while riding on one of Glasgow's many cycle paths, with Simone Consonni suffering a suspected collarbone fracture in the incident.
Consonni was riding with fellow pursuiter Francesco Lamon when a cyclist on an e-bike collided with them.
According to Tuttobici, Consonni fractured the scaphoid in his left hand and possibly his right clavicle. Lamon was not seriously injured.
Coach Marco Vila has chosen Michele Scartezzini as Consonni's replacement for Wednesday's points race.
The Track World Championships haven't gone Consonni's way even before the crash.
He came into the team pursuit not at his best and was replaced by Manlio Moro in round 1 and the final, where Italy claimed the silver behind Denmark.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.