Two of Italy's track racers crashed in cycle path incident at World Championships

Simone Consonni (C) with team pursuit teammates on the podium in Glasgow

Two of Italy's athletes at the UCI Track World Championships were taken down while riding on one of Glasgow's many cycle paths, with Simone Consonni suffering a suspected collarbone fracture in the incident.

Consonni was riding with fellow pursuiter Francesco Lamon when a cyclist on an e-bike collided with them.

According to Tuttobici, Consonni fractured the scaphoid in his left hand and possibly his right clavicle. Lamon was not seriously injured.

Coach Marco Vila has chosen Michele Scartezzini as Consonni's replacement for Wednesday's points race.

The Track World Championships haven't gone Consonni's way even before the crash.

He came into the team pursuit not at his best and was replaced by Manlio Moro in round 1 and the final, where Italy claimed the silver behind Denmark.