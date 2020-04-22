Trending

Tributes flood in for Pat Malach on social media

A huge number of messages show love and respect for Cyclingnews reporter

Pat out riding
(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Monday was a dark day when we found out that our colleague Pat Malach had died over the weekend.

Pat was more than just a coworker to us, he was a friend with a sharp wit, a dry and sometimes dark sense of humor, who even in the most stressful times could break up the tension with a joke.

When he first applied to fill a freelance role at Cyclingnews, he stood head and shoulders above the rest with a superb cover letter that listed numerous ideas for stories. Invariably he wanted to focus on the unknowns, the smaller races, the Continental teams going up against the big dogs.

He had already been covering the local Oregon races, writing race reports and posting his excellent photos on Oregon Cycling Action for years.

Pat gave a voice to the up-and-coming riders, he listened with empathy and his deep understanding of the sport and how difficult it is to excel in showed in his writing - always respectful of the riders but never fawning with admiration.

Sometimes his laid-back questions backfired and after the shock wore off, his inciting Jens Voigt to curse profusely at his line of query would undoubtedly stand as one of his highlights during his time at Cyclingnews.

Pat was almost always one of first at the team buses in the morning and the last out of the press room at night. He came online early when working from home and stayed up late helping our Australian team during Tour Down Under.

Over the past year, Pat rekindled his joy of riding, rising early to enjoy the sunrise or planning his day around an evening spin. He was a man who favored the functional over the fancy – no carbon/aerodynamic/lightweight/expensive gear, just two older Specialized bikes, one aluminium Allez and a Rockhopper mountain bike – that brought him to moments of joy that he shared on social media.

In fact, he just had his old Specialized tuned up by a local mechanic because the rear wheel had seized up. His last words to me were "new rear wheel (hub was fried), new cassette and chain, new brake pads, cables replaced and lubed and gearing tuned up. Bike runs like new. Plus, it's spotless top to bottom".

Pat would probably hate it if we said that he died doing what he loved, but in this case it's true. He was loving life more than ever this year and loving the bike most of all.

- Laura Weislo

Tributes to Pat have flooded in since the news of his passing. Here are some of the many that have been posted on social media from friends and colleagues across the cycling world.

It is with the heaviest of heart that I write to all of my cycling friends and family. Yesterday we lost our dear friend and colleague, Pat Malach. Pat’s sudden passing leaves the cycling world with a shocking silence echoed from the empty pages he was yet to write. I cannot express the sadness that I already feel by his absence. My good friend and travel partner will be terribly missed while time spent on the road will be forever changed. My most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and those close to him. @patmalach @cyclingnews_feed @velonews @cyclingtips Jonathan (John-O) Devich

A photo posted by @photogjono on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

It's not often that you have a photo of the very moment you meet somebody, but this is the moment I met Pat Malach. I had just won the prologue of the 2011 Mount Hood Classic (teammate @scotttietzel was 2nd)--my first victory on the national level--for the Rio Grande Cycling Team, and it was a big moment in my career as I was chasing my first pro contract. I talked with Pat a lot that week as I led the race for 3 days, and it was the most I'd ever been interviewed before. Pat redefined my preconceptions about journalists, who are in fact not all looking for dirt or some way to quote you out of context. They can be kind people with a ready, genuine smile, too. We chatted many times as my career progressed, and he would go on to become the standard by which I judged all other cycling journalists. I wish now that I had told him that. I was looking forward to talking to him the next time our paths crossed about the joys of riding a bike, something he obviously rediscovered recently. His loss has been weighing on me today--the world is worse without him, that's for sure. Chad Haga

A photo posted by @thehagasaki on Apr 22, 2020 at 6:09am PDT