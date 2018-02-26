Trek-Segafredo name strong Strade Bianche squad

Image 1 of 5 Jasper Stuyven and Daniel Oss (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Mads Pedersen doesn't seem to feel the cold as he attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

American WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo has named its team for the one-day Strade Bianche race with a number of riders capable of challenging for victory. The team won the race in 2016 with Fabian Cancellara and starts Saturday's race confident of further success.

The team enjoyed a fluster of early season wins in late-January and early-February with six victories. Having animated the 'opening weekend' in Belgium with fourth place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad a highlight, Jasper Stuyven will be a leader for the race. The Belgian's capabilities suited to the parcours. New signing Gianluca Brambilla was third in 2016 at Strade Bianche and will look to again animate the finale.

Fabio Felline is aiming for a strong classics campaign in 2018 with Strade Bianche a key spring race for the Italian. Dane Mads Pedersen is another rider Trek-Segafredo can look to for a leadership role. The Danish national champion won a stage at the Herald Sun Tour earlier in the month and like Stuyven, was active across 'opening weekend'.

Michael Gogl and Boy van Poppel are likely to work as domestiques in the race for Trek-Segafredo and complete the squad.

The 184 kilometre 2018 Strade Bianche starts and finishes in the Tuscan city of Siena.

Trek-Segafredo for Strade Bianche: Jasper Stuyven, Fabio Felline, Gianluca Brambilla, Michael Gogl, Boy van Poppel, Eugenio Alafaci and Mads Pedersen.

