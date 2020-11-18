Trek-Segafredo complete 2021 roster with former junior world champion Egholm

Trek-Segafredo have completed their roster for 2021, bringing a 29th rider on board in the form of former junior road race world champion Jakob Egholm.

Egholm, 22, won the rainbow jersey in Qatar in 2016 with a solo move in a race that was expected to come down to a bunch sprint. He sees his future in the Classics and will join his compatriot Mads Pedersen – the former elite world champion – in a squad that will contain five Danes.

Like many riders in the U23 ranks, Egholm has had little opportunity to prove himself in a season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but nevertheless becomes the latest rider from the Hagens Berman Axeon development team to graduate to the WorldTour.

"I’m so excited to join this team, it’s honestly a childhood dream come true. I still can’t believe it, but I’m super excited to be a part of the gang from January 1. I’ve watched this team on television racing in the biggest races since it started. I hope I can do well on this team, and I am really eager to show my potential. I’ll do my very best to be a good teammate and help the team to some great victories,” Egholm said.

"I think the Classics races should suit me, but I’m really open to learn and grow within this team. I still feel like a young, inexperienced guy, and I don’t know exactly what my abilities are; I think it’s pretty open still. I’m sure with all the great directors and riders that we can make a good path for me.

"I’m joining a growing Danish group within Trek-Segafredo; there are some great guys, and I get along with them very well already. It’s going to be really nice to have a Danish imprint on this team, and I think we can do some exciting stuff together."

Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena added: "Looking into young riders, Jakob is a former junior world champion and can certainly add value to the team. We believe that with us he can develop to be an important rider for the future. He has proven to be a good team player, and that will be his role next year."

Egholm is Trek-Segafredo’s fourth new signing for next year, following fellow Danish neo-pro Matthias Skelmose, the young Italian Antonio Tiberi, and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier from NTT Pro Cycling. Richie Porte is leaving for Ineos Grenadiers, while the finalisation of the roster means that 39-year-old Pieter Weening, who joined this year, and 35-year-old Will Clarke, who has spent the past two years there, have been deemed surplus to requirements and have not been offered contract renewals.

Trek-Segafredo recently announced a number of contract extensions, including Pedersen and fellow Classics leader Jasper Steven, along with Bauke Mollema, Toms Skuijins, Matteo Moschetti, Gianluca Brambilla, Jacopo Mosca, and Koen De Kort.

The team will be spearheaded in the Grand Tours by Mollema and the Italian duo of Vincenzo Nibali and Giulio Ciccone, while Egholm will hope to join a Classics department that also includes Quinn Simmons, who missed his debut cobbled campaign this year after being suspended over his conduct on social media.

"We are looking forward to 2021 to be consistent in Classics and improving on what we have achieved in 2020,” Guercilena said. "For the Grand Tours, we will have Nibali, Mollema, and Ciccone, who, after a difficult season, will be ready to fight again for big results. Then, we will focus on the group of young riders we have to take another step on the way to success."

