Transfers: BMC signs Alessandro De Marchi

Image 1 of 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) proved himself a strong climber. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) was judged the most aggressive rider over three weeks (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Alessandro De Marchi has penned a contract with US-registered team BMC Racing. The Italian leave Cannondale and becomes BMC’s second signing in as many days after it was announced that Rohan Dennis had signed for the team with immediate affect.

"Alessandro brings another sharp edge to our team's bag of tools," BMC Racing Team President and General Manager, Jim Ochowicz, said in a press release.

"He is an aggressive rider with multiple skills, but we are especially excited about his skills in the mountains."

The team would not confirm the length of De Marchi’s contract. The Italian won the most aggressive rider award at the Tour de France this year and claimed the king of the mountains jersey in the Dauphine in June. He leaves Cannondale after two seasons at the Italian squad.

"My goal is to work for the team," he said. "I know that is my strength and my best quality. Of course, if there are some opportunities, then I will go after them – just as I did this year at the Tour. But my first goal is to work for the captain and the team leader."

