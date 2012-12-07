TransAlp route announced for 2013

Image 1 of 3 A TransAlp racer in action (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 2 of 3 Overall 2012 Craft TransAlp winners winners Robert Mennen and Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 3 of 3 Karl Platt, seven-time TransAlp winner of Team Bulls in action (Image credit: TransAlp)

Organizers of the Craft Bike TransAlp mountain bike stage race announced the race's route for its 16th edition from July 13 to July 20, 2013. The TransAlp will cover 600km and feature 21,000m in climbing.

As in 2005, the two-person race will kick off in Mittenwald, Germany and head toward Mayrhofen, Austria. Mayrhofen is the sole Austrian town on the route for next year. What happens next will be a stop in Brixen, Italy as the race will pass through the heart of the Dolomites.

Then it will follow the 2011 routing, where Race Director Marc Schneider has some innovations up his sleeve for the course via St. Vigil and Alleghe to San Martino di Castrozza in Trento.

New for 2013 will be routing over some military paths on Monte Grappa. "It's pure mountain biking at its best," said Schneider.

With its penultimate stop in Crespano del Grappa, the town becomes the 46th stage town to host the TransAlp. Stage 7 will bring 600 teams of two to Rovereto before the race wraps up in Riva del Garda, which will host the finish of the TransAlp for the 14th time.

Robert Mennen & Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) and Sally Bigham & Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude/Topeak Ergon) won the 2012 TransAlp.

For more information, visit bike-transalp.de.