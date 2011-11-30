Trans Zollernalb dates set for 2012

Image 1 of 2 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) celebrates overall victory at the Trans Zollernalb (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 2 of 2 The peloton starts in Badimnau Balingen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

The Trans Zollernalb organizers have preparations underway for the third edition of the mountain bike stage race which has been set for September 21-23, 2012. The three-day race crosses the Schwäbische Alb in Germany.

Robert Mennen and Ann-Kathrin Hellstern were crowned as overall winners in 2011.

The 2011 edition of the race almost sold out at its 600-rider limit, and registration for the 2012 edition will open on December 1.

For more information, visit www.sparkasse-trans-zollernalb.de.

Trans Zollernalb 2012

September 21: Stage 1 - Haigerloch-Bad Imnau - Balingen

September 22: Stage 2 - Balingen - Albstadt

September 23: Stage 3 - Albstadt-Hechingen