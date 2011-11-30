Trans Zollernalb dates set for 2012
Registration opens in December
The Trans Zollernalb organizers have preparations underway for the third edition of the mountain bike stage race which has been set for September 21-23, 2012. The three-day race crosses the Schwäbische Alb in Germany.
Robert Mennen and Ann-Kathrin Hellstern were crowned as overall winners in 2011.
The 2011 edition of the race almost sold out at its 600-rider limit, and registration for the 2012 edition will open on December 1.
For more information, visit www.sparkasse-trans-zollernalb.de.
Trans Zollernalb 2012
September 21: Stage 1 - Haigerloch-Bad Imnau - Balingen
September 22: Stage 2 - Balingen - Albstadt
September 23: Stage 3 - Albstadt-Hechingen
