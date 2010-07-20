Traksel, Mol to leave Vacansoleil

Image 1 of 2 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) triumphs at the end of an epic Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP)

Bobbie Traksel and Wouter Mol will both leave Vacansoleil at the end of the season. The team said in a statement that it would like to keep the two riders but was unable to agree terms.

The two Dutch riders have the same manager. According to the team, Traksel could not agree on pay, and Mol disputed the length of the contract.

“The team appreciates the performance and commitment of both riders but it can not currently agree on the interpretation of the possible contracts in the future,” it said.

Both riders moved to the Dutch Professional Continental team from the Continental team P3Transfer-Batavus in 2009.

Traksel, 28, won Kuurne-Brüssel-Kuurne this year, and finished third in both the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen and Nokere Koerse.

Mol, 28, won the overall title in the Tour of Qatar. He took over the leader's jersey with a second place finish on the second stage after a successful escape, and held it to the end.

Vacansoleil has announced that it will apply for ProTour status for 2011.