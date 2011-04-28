Track Cycling sells out for London 2012 Games

The London 2012 velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images)

The London Olympic Committee announced today that all tickets for the Track Cycling events for the 2012 games have been sold out. Track Cycling was one of the sports at the games that was oversubscribed for by those placing orders and this means there will now be a ballot to allocate the available seats.

LOCOG Chair Sebastian Coe was extemely happy with the response by applicants,

"We are thrilled with the response right across the board, in all sports and all sessions. Certain events have seen massive demand – for example the Opening Ceremony, which is more than 10 times oversubscribed, so there will understandably be disappointment and we will find a way to go back to those people with other tickets."

"What is most encouraging is that the majority of applications are for multiple tickets and for several sports, which shows that friends and family are planning to go to the Games together."

95% of the applicants for tickets came from within the United Kingdom and nearly 20 million tickets were applied for overall. Track Cycling has always been a popular part of the Olympic games, enjoying strong support at each of the Sydney, Athens and Beijing games in the last decade.

The sell out comes as little surprise particularly considering the success of British cyclists at the 2008 games in Beijing. Britain won 12 medals in 2008 and the onslaught resulted in a complete overhaul of the high performance program in Australia.

The London Olympic games begin on the 27th of July 2012.